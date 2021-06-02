Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan says he will discuss tourism with UK's Johnson at NATO summit

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would hold talks on tourism with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at this month's NATO summit, after Britain imposed COVID-related travel restrictions on Turkey last month. Turkey was put on Britain's travel 'red list', prompting the UEFA Champions League final to be moved to Porto and the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix to be cancelled.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 02-06-2021 02:49 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 02:46 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would hold talks on tourism with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at this month's NATO summit, after Britain imposed COVID-related travel restrictions on Turkey last month. Turkey was put on Britain's travel 'red list', prompting the UEFA Champions League final to be moved to Porto and the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix to be cancelled. Erdogan has said that the decisions were political and that he could not reach Johnson at the time.

Speaking at an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber, Erdogan said his officials had held talks in Germany and Russia to prepare for the summer tourism season, which is critical for Turkey, and added there were positive developments.

