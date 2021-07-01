Left Menu

Chinese people will never let foreign forces bully or oppress them - Xi

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-07-2021 06:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 06:57 IST
The Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to bully or oppress them, President Xi Jinping said during a speech on Thursday to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of China's ruling Communist Party.

"Anyone who dares try to do that will have their heads bashed bloody against the Great Wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people," he said, eliciting applause from the audience gathered in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

