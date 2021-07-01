Left Menu

Swedish right-wing leader abandons PM bid with Lofven waiting in the wings

Kristersson was asked to try to form a new government after Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, whom has led fragile centre-left government, lost a no-confidence vote last week and later resigned. The speaker is now expected to hand the next attempt at government formation to Lofven, who's backing is stronger and potentially sufficient to get his government approved by parliament, though inadequate to assure passage of his budget bills.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 14:17 IST
Swedish right-wing leader abandons PM bid with Lofven waiting in the wings
Image Credit: pxfuel
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish right-wing Prime Minister candidate Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday he was abandoning his attempt to form a government just two days after the speaker gave him the first stab at forming one following the fall of the centre-left cabinet.

"The parliamentary conditions for forming a new centre-right government do not exist," he told a news conference. Given the composition of the current parliament, Kristersson had been widely expected to struggle to gain sufficient backing.

In a last-ditch effort to lure individual members of parliament to break ranks with their party line, he had promised a lavish reform package on Wednesday aimed at rural development, but this was quickly dismissed by the centrist party that was key to his plans to form a government. Kristersson was asked to try to form a new government after Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, whom has led fragile centre-left government, lost a no-confidence vote last week and later resigned.

The speaker is now expected to hand the next attempt at government formation to Lofven, who's backing is stronger and potentially sufficient to get his government approved by parliament, though inadequate to assure passage of his budget bills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021