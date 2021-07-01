Amid tussle for portfolios, Puducherry BJP legislators in Delhi to meet PM Modi, top BJP brass

By Pragya Kaushika Days after the Puducherry's first National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was sworn-in, elected legislators of the BJP on Thursday arrived in national capital to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP brass.

This is the first time that the BJP is part of the government in the union territory. The delegation from Puducherry is meeting PM Modi at his residence and later will also meet BJP party president J P Nadda to discuss the issue of distribution of portfolios, sources said.

Advertisement

While the members have called meeting the prime minister as a courtesy visit, A Namassivayam, newly inducted minister who is part of the delegation told ANI that they will share their vision to empower the Union Territory financially as well. "It's a courtesy visit and we would discuss financial issues of the Union Territory and of our government. We will give a memorandum to the PM as well regarding all these issues," said Namassivayam.

After meeting with the PM, the Pudducherry leaders are scheduled to meet Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Puducherry's first National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was sworn-in on Sunday and five legislators- three from All India NR Congress (AINRC) and two from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-were inducted as ministers into chief minister N Rangasamy's cabinet. Portfoliios have not yet been assigned to them. The AINRC-led NDA had won in the single-phase Puducherry assembly elections, which were held on April 6.

The BJP which was angling for a Deputy chief minister's post settled for the Speaker's post and BJP's R Selvam was elected unopposed as Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly on June 16. Meanwhile the delegation visiting Delhi will meet J P Nadda over dinner later.

"Swearing in and portfolio distribution will be discussed with JP Nadda at night," informed a senior Pudducherry leader. The delegation will also seek to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The delegation visiting Delhi comprises BJP and independent MLAs and the Pudducherry BJP party president.

Speaker 'Embalam' R Selvam, BJP Pudducherry president V Saminathan, A Namassivayam, K Lakshminarayanan, C Djeacoumar and A K Sai J Saravana Kumar, PML Kalyan Soundaram, Richards Johnkumar, M Sivasankar, G Ashok Srinivas, VP Ramalingam, R B Ashok Babu are part of the visiting delegation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)