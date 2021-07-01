WB post-poll violence: SC issues notice to Centre, TMC govt, ECI on plea for SIT probe

By Garima Tyagi The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Centre, Trinamool Congress government and Election Commission of India (ECI) on a plea seeking Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe to investigate into causes and reasons of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

A bench headed by Justice Vineet Saran sought response from the Centre, West Bengal Government and poll panel in the plea which also sought compensation for the victims and their families in post-poll violence. The plea sought direction for constituting an SIT to probe under the control and direction of the top court into the causes and reasons of post-poll violence that occurred in West Bengal from May 2, 2021 and to find out the persons responsible for such violence and appropriate action be taken against culprits in accordance with the law.

Advertisement

The plea filed by Hindu Front for Justice, advocate Ranjana Agnihotri and one Jitendra Singh claimed that thousands of residents of West Bengal are being terrorised, penalised and tortured by the workers of TMC for supporting the opposition political party BJP during general elections of the State Assembly held in April, 2021 for which the result was declared on May 2, 2021. "Petitioners are espousing the cause of thousands of citizens of West Bengal who are mostly Hindus and are being targeted by Muslims to take revenge for supporting BJP as they want to crush Hindus so that for years to come the power may remain with the party of their choice," the plea claimed.

It further sought direction that the Central government and State government to take steps for rehabilitation of the persons who have migrated to Assam or any other place in India due to violence erupted since May 2. It asked for direction to the Centre and the State government to "take appropriate steps to protect the life, liberty, dignity and safety of religious places of Hindus as a guarantee under Article 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution of India and reflected in a solemn declaration made in the preamble of the Constitution."

Several violent incidents were reported after supporters of TMC and BJP allegedly clashed in various parts of the state since May 2, killing at least 16 people. Many petitions were filed after the post-poll violence in West Bengal and the apex court had sought a response from the governments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)