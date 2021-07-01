Left Menu

Fadnavis dismisses talk of shifting to Centre

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said there was no possibility of him leaving Maharashtra politics and joining the Union cabinet.There was some speculation that Fadnavis, a former Maharashtra chief minister who is now the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, may shift to Delhi.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said there was no possibility of him leaving Maharashtra politics and joining the Union cabinet.

There was some speculation that Fadnavis, a former Maharashtra chief minister who is now the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, may shift to Delhi. Asked about it by reporters here, he said, ''Such discussion always takes place. In our party everybody abides by whatever our leader (prime minister) Narendra Modi asks. ''However, those who understand the politics of the BJP and Maharashtra know that there is no possibility of my leaving the state,'' he said.

To a query on an alleged attack on party leader Gopichand Padalkar's car, Fadnavis said it indicated that some people were perturbed by Padalkar's work. PTI CLS KRK KRK

