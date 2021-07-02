Brazil's Bolsonaro says he won't hand over presidency if there is vote fraud
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he would hand over power to whoever wins next year's presidential election cleanly, but said he would not if there was any fraud.
