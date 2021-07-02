Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he won't hand over presidency if there is vote fraud

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he would hand over power to whoever wins next year's presidential election cleanly, but said he would not if there was any fraud.

