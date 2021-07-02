Govt invites applications for Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2022

The Centre on Friday invited nominations for 'Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2022' for excellence in the field of disaster management under which the winner has given Rs 51 lakh in case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh for an individual.

The awards are announced every year on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23.

Advertisement

''Govt of India invites nominations for the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2022 for excellence in the field of Disaster Management. The online application process is open till 31st August at dmawards.ndma.gov.in,'' a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.

Along with a certificate, the awards carry a cash award of Rs 51 lakh for an institution and Rs 5 lakh for an individual.

An individual can apply for the award and also nominate another person or institution.

''Nominated individual or institution should have worked in any area of disaster management, like prevention, mitigation, preparedness, rescue, response, relief, rehabilitation, research, innovation or early warning in India,'' another tweet said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)