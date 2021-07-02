Govt invites applications for Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2022
- Country:
- India
The Centre on Friday invited nominations for 'Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2022' for excellence in the field of disaster management under which the winner has given Rs 51 lakh in case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh for an individual.
The awards are announced every year on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23.
''Govt of India invites nominations for the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2022 for excellence in the field of Disaster Management. The online application process is open till 31st August at dmawards.ndma.gov.in,'' a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.
Along with a certificate, the awards carry a cash award of Rs 51 lakh for an institution and Rs 5 lakh for an individual.
An individual can apply for the award and also nominate another person or institution.
''Nominated individual or institution should have worked in any area of disaster management, like prevention, mitigation, preparedness, rescue, response, relief, rehabilitation, research, innovation or early warning in India,'' another tweet said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netaji Subhas
- India
- Chandra Bose
- 'Govt of India
- Disaster Management
ALSO READ
US Senate confirms Indian-American Radhika Fox to lead EPA's water office
India logs 67,208 new COVID-19 cases, 2,330 deaths in last 24 hours
Microsoft names India-born CEO Satya Nadella as company’s Chairman
Delhi Police interrogates Twitter India MD over 'toolkit row': Sources
India reports 67,208 new COVID-19 cases, 2,330 deaths