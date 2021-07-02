Left Menu

K'taka govt exempts travellers from Ker with at least 1 COVID vaccine dose from producing RT-PCR negative report

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-07-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 13:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tweaking its earlier order, the Karnataka government has exempted those who have received ''at least one dose'' of COVID-19 vaccine and possess the certificate for the same from producing the negative RT-PCR certificate while entering the state from neighboring Kerala.

The government on Thursday had ordered that all people entering the state from Kerala need to produce a negative RT- PCR report that is not older than 72 hours but had exempted those who have received ''both doses'' of COVID vaccine and possessed certificate for the same from producing the test report.

Subsequently, the government has issued an addendum to its order according to which, those possessing certificates of having received at least one dose of COVID vaccine were exempted from producing negative RT-PCR reports.

Also, constitutional functionaries and health professionals, children below 2 years, and those in dire emergencies (death in the family, medical treatment, etc, but their swabs will be collected on arrival with necessary details), are exempted from producing the negative RT-PCR report.

The government earlier this week had imposed similar surveillance measures for people coming into Karnataka from Maharashtra.

