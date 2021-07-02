Left Menu

UP govt allows opening of gymnasiums, multiplexes from Monday

Further easing the coronavirus curbs, the Uttar Pradesh government has allowed the opening of gymnasiums, cinema halls, multiplexes and sports stadiums at 50 per cent of their capacity from Monday.A government spokesperson said on Friday that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the relaxations in view of improving Covid situation in the state.Under the new guidelines, which will come into effect from 7 am on July 5, all gymnasiums, cinema halls, multiplexes and sports stadiums will be allowed to open between 7 am and 9 pm five days a week with strict compliance of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, the spokesman said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-07-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 17:26 IST
UP govt allows opening of gymnasiums, multiplexes from Monday
  • Country:
  • India

Further easing the coronavirus curbs, the Uttar Pradesh government has allowed the opening of gymnasiums, cinema halls, multiplexes and sports stadiums at 50 per cent of their capacity from Monday.

A government spokesperson said on Friday that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the relaxations in view of improving Covid situation in the state.

Under the new guidelines, which will come into effect from 7 am on July 5, all gymnasiums, cinema halls, multiplexes and sports stadiums will be allowed to open between 7 am and 9 pm five days a week with strict compliance of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, the spokesman said. However, these will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity, the CM said at a Covid review meeting, according to the spokesperson.

The gyms in containment zones will remain closed. The CM directed the installation of posters or banners telling about preventive measures at all public places, the spokesman said. The chief minister said the government's focus is on restoring normalcy in the state with an aim to save both lives and livelihood while staying they are ready the possible third wave of the pandemic. The CM also instructed to set up helpdesks close to public places to ensure the compliance of the coronavirus protocol, the spokesman added. Till Thursday, the state has reported 22,601 infection deaths and 17,06,252 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021