Germany's Merkel optimistic on finding durable N. Ireland fix

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was optimistic that the three month extension to the grace period for shipments of certain meat products from Britain to Northern Ireland would give enough time for a durable solution to be found.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was optimistic that the three month extension to the grace period for shipments of certain meat products from Britain to Northern Ireland would give enough time for a durable solution to be found. "It is good news that it is extended for three months and in that time it should be possible to solve this pragmatically. I am optimistic that it will be possible," she told a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Without directly addressing a question on whether the Northern Ireland protocol regulating the British territory's relationship with Ireland and the European Union could be changed, she said pragmatic solutions were needed. "I personally believe that within the framework of this Northern Ireland protocol ... we can find pragmatic solutions," Merkel added.

