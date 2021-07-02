Left Menu

Merkel expects double-vaccinated Brits to be able to travel to Germany soon

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 19:08 IST
Merkel expects double-vaccinated Brits to be able to travel to Germany soon
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britons who have had two COVID-19 vaccinations should soon be able to travel to Germany without going into quarantine on arrival, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

"I assume that in the foreseeable future those who have been vaccinated twice will be able to travel again without going into quarantine," she told a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021