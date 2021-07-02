Germany's Merkel worried about big Euro 2020 crowds
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 19:25 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she was worried about a UEFA decision to allow big crowds at the Euro 2020 tournament during a spike in the coronavirus crisis caused by the Delta variant.
"I am worried and sceptical about whether this is good," Merkel told a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delta
- German
- UEFA
- Euro 2020
- British
- Angela Merkel
- Merkel
- Boris Johnson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Italy impress again in 3-0 win over Switzerland at Euro 2020
Euro 2020: Flawless Italy cruises into Round of 16, defeats Switzerland 3-0
British wild-card Jack Draper wins again at Queen's Club
Euro 2020: Gareth Bale shines as Wales beat Turkey 2-0
Euro 2020: Belgium to pay tribute to Eriksen in match against Denmark