Akhilesh slams BJP govt over inflation

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the BJP government over the issue of inflation, alleging that it is trying to create a situation of scarcity to ''destroy'' the poor.

''Ever since the BJP came to power, inflation has become formidable and the common man's back has been broken due to it,'' he said.

''Through inflation, the BJP is trying to create a situation of scarcity in every area so that people meet their end by hunger, malnutrition and diseases. Their formula to remove poverty is to destroy the poor,” the former Uttar Pradesh CM said in a party statement. Petrol has become expensive by more than 10 per cent in two months, diesel prices are also increasing, this steep rise in prices is having an impact on the rural economy, he said. Yadav alleged that though the slogan of “sabka saath, sabka vikas” is used frequently by the BJP, the reality is that it supports only a few capitalists. Instead of reducing the sufferings of the common people, it keeps conspiring to increase their hardships, Yadav said, adding that after “ruining” the agricultural economy, the BJP now is “destroying” the domestic economy. Yadav claimed that as per information received through an RTI, it has been found that the Centre has benefited from petroleum products to the tune of Rs 4.51 lakh crore. It earned a lot from oil producing companies and in the midst of all this, the public has been made to suffer, he said.

