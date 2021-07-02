Congress to launch stir in Odisha from July 7 against fuel price rise

The Congress will launch an agitation in Odisha from July 7 against fuel price rise as the cost of petrol crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in various districts on Friday, party state chief Niranjan Patnaik said.

The grand old party took a jibe at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the latest increase of 36 paise pushed petrol prices in Bhubaneswar to Rs 100.01 per litre.

''As petrol price crosses Rs 100 mark, the highest ever in Bhubaneswar, I believe Union Minister @dpradhanbjp (Pradhan) and CM @Naveen_Odisha (Naveen Patnaik) deserve all the credit,'' Niranjan Patnaik tweeted.

''People of Odisha are watching you!'' the Congress leader said.

He said the Congress will hold an agitation from July 7-17 at the block, district and state levels to protest high inflation and fuel prices.

''The BJD & BJP govts can no longer ignore the plight of (the) common man who is fighting both inflation and COVID,'' he said.

The petrol price hike is attributed mostly to a rise in crude oil prices in the international market, and taxes imposed by both state and Union governments, an official said.

Domestic edible oil prices have also more than doubled in the past year. India meets about two-thirds of its edible oil demand through imports.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Biswaranjan Mohanty slammed the Centre over the Rs 25.50 hike in LPG prices, as well as a rise in prices of fuel and essential goods at a time when ''people have been already hit by the economic crisis''.

''LPG price hiked Rs 175 in last 6 months. This is (a) completely anti-poor & anti-people attitude of Modi Govt,'' Mohanty tweeted.

