TMC MLA rues entry into active politics, hails Bengal govt's efforts later

Dalit activist-turned-TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari has taken to Facebook to say that he might have made a mistake by joining active politics, two months after the declaration of the assembly election results.

The first-time MLA from Balagarh, who is also an exponent of Dalit literature, said on the networking site that he feels ''suffocated'' in politics.

The TMC, however, chose not to comment on the issue with senior leader Partha Chatterjee on Friday stating that it was wrong to give any reaction to a social media post of an individual.

Explaining his angst, the activist writer, who had, in the past, worked as a rickshaw-puller and tea seller to make ends meet, said in a post on Thursday, ''So many people out there are distressed and sad. They assume I have a magic wand.

Alas, I don't.'' The Dalit leader said he had been spending sleepless nights, trying to find out ways to meet people's expectations.

As his post went viral on social media platforms, the legislator, in another post on Friday, said, ''Our Didi Mamata Banerjee has taken several humane steps to remove the misery of people and will continue to do so.'' Byapari further cautioned about a conspiracy to put the new government in trouble, without levelling any allegation against anyone.

The government, though trying its best to serve people, can only do so much, as ''we have limited power'', Byapari said.

