Left Menu

TMC MLA rues entry into active politics, hails Bengal govt's efforts later

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2021 01:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 01:16 IST
TMC MLA rues entry into active politics, hails Bengal govt's efforts later
  • Country:
  • India

Dalit activist-turned-TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari has taken to Facebook to say that he might have made a mistake by joining active politics, two months after the declaration of the assembly election results.

The first-time MLA from Balagarh, who is also an exponent of Dalit literature, said on the networking site that he feels ''suffocated'' in politics.

The TMC, however, chose not to comment on the issue with senior leader Partha Chatterjee on Friday stating that it was wrong to give any reaction to a social media post of an individual.

Explaining his angst, the activist writer, who had, in the past, worked as a rickshaw-puller and tea seller to make ends meet, said in a post on Thursday, ''So many people out there are distressed and sad. They assume I have a magic wand.

Alas, I don't.'' The Dalit leader said he had been spending sleepless nights, trying to find out ways to meet people's expectations.

As his post went viral on social media platforms, the legislator, in another post on Friday, said, ''Our Didi Mamata Banerjee has taken several humane steps to remove the misery of people and will continue to do so.'' Byapari further cautioned about a conspiracy to put the new government in trouble, without levelling any allegation against anyone.

The government, though trying its best to serve people, can only do so much, as ''we have limited power'', Byapari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
2
Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

 United States
3
Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG study

Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to lift social aid, health spending amid COVID-19 curbs; U.S. administers over 328 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to lift social aid, health spending amid COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021