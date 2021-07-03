Left Menu

Guj AAP chief says BJP 'goons' protested outside his home; case filed

PTI | Surat | Updated: 03-07-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 21:23 IST
Guj AAP chief says BJP 'goons' protested outside his home; case filed
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was lodged against seven unidentified persons for protesting outside the house of Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia and allegedly threatening members of his residential complex in Surat on Saturday, police said.

A case has been filed in Amroli police station and further probe was underway in the incident, an official said.

While Italia called the protesters ''BJP goons'' who threatened his mother and sister in his absence, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said such ''dirty politics'' of bullying family members was ''absolutely wrong'' and would be condemned by the people of Gujarat.

''BJP goons went to my house and created ruckus in the society and also scuffled. They are now dragging my family, which makes me sad,'' Italia said.

''What is this happening in Gujarat? Bullying family members, especially women, in this way is absolutely wrong. The people of Gujarat are peace loving and non-violent. They do not at all like dirty politics like this,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

The Surat unit of BJP refuted the allegations with spokesperson and former mayor Jagdish Patel stating that his party was not involved in the incident in any way.

He added that cross FIRs have been filed in the matter and it was for the police to investigate further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021