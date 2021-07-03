Left Menu

France's Macron to meet unions and employers on July 6 - Presidency

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne will also attend the meeting at the Elysee palace, which will review issues from economic growth and a greener economy to tackling inequalities, according to the statement on Saturday. Le Maire said last week Macron should not put off reviving the shelved pension system reform, although the risks of new social unrest before next year's presidential election must be weighed carefully.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-07-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 22:17 IST
France's Macron to meet unions and employers on July 6 - Presidency
French President Emmanuel Macron (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet trade union and employers' representatives on Tuesday, the President's Office said, amid speculation over whether he will seek to revive pension reforms he had put on ice because of the pandemic. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne will also attend the meeting at the Elysee palace, which will review issues from economic growth and a greener economy to tackling inequalities, according to the statement on Saturday.

Le Maire said last week Macron should not put off reviving the shelved pension system reform, although the risks of new social unrest before next year's presidential election must be weighed carefully. As the coronavirus outbreak hit France early last year, the government put on ice a planned overhaul of the pension system, which it was close to passing after weeks of strikes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021