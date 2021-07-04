Left Menu

J-K poll precondition by Mehbooba, Omar disservice to people: BJP leader

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-07-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 01:07 IST
Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Saturday said the reported decision of former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah of making their participation in assembly election conditional will be a great “disservice to people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

According to media reports, NC leader Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti have made their participation in the assembly election conditional after their recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are demanding restoration of statehood and special status to Jammu and Kashmir before the polls.

“Taking a decision to abstain from poll process, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and NC leader Omar Abdullah after setting preconditions, will mar the spirit of democracy and shall be doing a great disservice to people of J&K,” Gupta said.

“Those political entities which have backtracked from the resolutions passed in the all-party meeting called by PM Modi are in a way acting as 'anti-nationals' because they are toeing the line of Pakistan rather than supporting the cause of the country,'' he alleged. PTI AB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

