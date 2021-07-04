J-K poll precondition by Mehbooba, Omar disservice to people: BJP leader
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Saturday said the reported decision of former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah of making their participation in assembly election conditional will be a great “disservice to people of Jammu and Kashmir”.
According to media reports, NC leader Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti have made their participation in the assembly election conditional after their recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are demanding restoration of statehood and special status to Jammu and Kashmir before the polls.
“Taking a decision to abstain from poll process, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and NC leader Omar Abdullah after setting preconditions, will mar the spirit of democracy and shall be doing a great disservice to people of J&K,” Gupta said.
“Those political entities which have backtracked from the resolutions passed in the all-party meeting called by PM Modi are in a way acting as 'anti-nationals' because they are toeing the line of Pakistan rather than supporting the cause of the country,'' he alleged. PTI AB SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Dr. Vipin Gupta's New Books on Consciousness and Para Consciousness Hit Stands
Atwal joined by amateur Aman Gupta at Korn Ferry Tour event
Article 370 has been abrogated, will never return in J-K: BJP leader Kavinder Gupta
IAMAI appoints Google India MD Sanjay Gupta as Chairman
Poonam Gupta joins NCAER as Director General