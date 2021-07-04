Left Menu

Uttarakhand's CM-designate calls on his predecessors ahead of oath-taking

Ahead of taking oath as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday paid courtesy visits to his two predecessors and former Chief Ministers Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat at their respective residences.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 04-07-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 10:28 IST
Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat at his residence (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of taking oath as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday paid courtesy visits to his two predecessors and former Chief Ministers Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat at their respective residences. Chief Minister-designate Dhami visited former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at his Defense Colony residence in Dehradun and met the outgoing Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat at his Bhagirathipuram residence in the city.

On Saturday, Dhami was elected as the new leader of the BJPs legislature party in Uttarakhand and will take oath as the new Chief Minister of the Himalayan state on Sunday. The two-time MLA from Khatima constituency, Dhami (45) will be the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand. Notably, Dhami has never been a minister in the state government and now is all set to swear in as the chief minister, overlooking many senior leaders.

The consensus on the Uttarakhand Chief Minister was reached after the BJP legislature party meet on Saturday afternoon in Dehradun. Polls for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly are likely to take place in early 2022.

The BJP swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70 member Assembly. (ANI)

