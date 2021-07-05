Left Menu

Bengal Assembly adjourned after obituary references

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 13:22 IST
The West Bengal Assembly was adjourned for the day on Monday after obituary references were made to eminent personalities who died recently.

Speaker Biman Banerjee condoled the demise of MLA Jayant Naskar, former legislators Sultan Singh, Narmada Chandra Roy, Gauri Shankar Dutt and Abdur Rahman, filmmaker Buddhadev Dasgupta and athlete Milkha Singh among others.

A two-minute silence was observed by the members in memory of the deceased.

The Assembly was subsequently adjourned.

The business of the House, which began on July 2, will continue till July 8.

The state budget for 2021-22 is likely to be placed in the Assembly on July 7.

