Restore J&K’s statehood before polls: PAGD

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Monday said assembly elections should be held only after restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and asked the BJP-led central government to honour its commitment made on the floor of Parliament.

"As far as the restoration of statehood is concerned, it has been BJPs commitment on the floor of Parliament and they must honour their word," alliance spokesperson and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said in a statement.

Tarigami said the assembly election ''must be held only after restoration of full statehood'' to Jammu and Kashmir.

"To this end, the PAGD has decided to reach out to other political parties in Jammu and Kashmir with a view to take a common position on the issue," he said.

The PAGD's statement comes a day after the alliance meeting on Sunday under the chairmanship of Farooq Abdullah – the National Conference (NC) president -- at his Gupkar residence here.

The meeting was attended by alliance vice-chairperson and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, Tarigami, NC leader Hasnain Masoodi, Peoples Movement chief Javed Mustafa Mir and Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Ahmed Shah.

The meeting was called to discuss the all-party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister in Delhi on June 24, the PAGD spokesperson said.

