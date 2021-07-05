Left Menu

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 05-07-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 16:09 IST
Country completely safe, Army prepared to face any challenge: Rajnath
Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)
The country is completely safe and the Indian Army has the power to face any challenge, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Monday.

Asked about a recent attack on the Jammu Air Force Station by explosives-laden drones, the defence minister said, ''We want to assure the countrymen that the country is completely safe. Whatever challenges come, our Army has the power to face it.'' He said there is no question of warning anyone regarding drones coming into the country.

Singh also told reporters that justice and humanity have been the basis of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) politics.

''The BJP never did politics on the basis of cast and religion,'' he said.

Replying to a question, the senior BJP leader said, ''There is no question on the working of (Uttar Pradesh) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.'' Earlier, Singh went to the Harihar Dham in Shyam Nagar to condole the death of Mithlesh Dwivedi, who was also popularly known as ''Mamtamai Mata''. Dwivedi died a fortnight ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

