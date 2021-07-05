TMC to protest against fuel price hike on July 10,11

The Trinamool Congress will stage protests across West Bengal on July 10 and 11 against the spiralling fuel prices and the alleged lack of response towards the issue by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, senior party leader Partha Chatterjee said Monday.

TMC activists and supporters will hold sit-ins in all district towns and blocks from 10 am to 4 pm on July 10 and 11 , Chatterjee told reporters at the party headquarters here.

Advertisement

''Petrol, diesel prices are making century mark but both the BJP government at Centre and the party leadership seem to be unmoved by people's plight,'' the senior West Bengal minister said.

The protests, which have become necessary due to the rising fuel prices and their consequent effect on the prices of vegetables and fish, will be observed strictly adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, he said.

About the rallies taken out by saffron party workers to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters here on Monday to protest the fake vaccination racket in the city and alleged nexus between the arrested kingpin and a section of tip civic officers, Chatterjee said ''BJP doesn't want to accept defeat and address the main issue.

''When Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asks the Centre for sending adequate vaccine doses to help every citizen, they are not ready to cooperate. No point in talking about them.'' He said the West Bengal government was ready to hold civic polls, which are conducted by the State Election Commission.

''We are ready to hold all elections under the power of the SEC as scheduled. Let the EC declare dates of the polls it conducts (by-elections in seven assembly constituencies of the state),'' he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Chatterjee said ''the frustration and desperation of those who wanted to influence EC by staggering the election dates, those who wanted to spread fake news, those who wanted to mislead the electorate of Bengal were rejected by the people.'' Asked about the annual July 21 Martyrs Day rally of the Trinamool Congress, Chatterjee said ''it will be held on virtual mode. Details will be chalked out.'' Thirteen persons had died in police firing during a demonstration spearheaded by Banerjee, under the banner of Youth Congress, against the Left Front government on July 21 in 1993.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)