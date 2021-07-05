FM shares India's response to COVID-19 with G-20 panel
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday attended a meeting of the G20 High-Level Independent Panel HLIP and shared Indias preparedness and response to COVID-19 while highlighting the slew of measures undertaken to support the economy during the pandemic.
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday attended a meeting of the G20 High-Level Independent Panel (HLIP) and shared India's preparedness and response to COVID-19 while highlighting the slew of measures undertaken to support the economy during the pandemic. The meeting, held virtually, was also attended by Singapore Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, former US treasury secretary Lawrence H Summers and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the finance ministry tweeted. The meeting discussed the panel's work which will be presented during the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting to be held later this month. ''FM Smt. @nsitharaman shared India's #preparedness and #response to #CoVID19 and highlighted the slew of measures undertaken by the Government in strengthening the #healthsystem and supporting the #Indianeconomy in the fight against the pandemic,'' the ministry said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India posts lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases in nearly 3 months
Chinese yoga enthusiasts take part in Indian Embassy's International Yoga Day celebration
MP: Scindia writes to Goyal to allot fund for Gwalior-Sheopur rail project
FPIs invest Rs 13,667 cr in Indian mkts in June so far
Air India has time till mid-July to challenge Cairn lawsuit