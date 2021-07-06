Treasury benches object to BJP's 'parallel session' outside Maha Assembly

Legislators of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra objected to the BJP's move to organise a 'parallel session' and use loudspeakers in the state Legislature premises here on Tuesday, a day after 12 MLAs of the opposition party were suspended for alleged misbehaviour.

The 12 BJP MLAs were on Monday suspended from the Assembly for one year after the state government accused them of ''misbehaving'' with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis had termed the allegation as false and said Jadhav's account of the incident was ''one-sided''.

On Tuesday, the opposition MLAs, led by Fadnavis, organised a 'parallel session' in the Legislature building as a mark of protest.

Inside the House, NCP leader and state Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav was getting threats on social media, and demanded security for him. He also asked how former MLA Raj Purohit could make political comments in the Vidhan Bhavan premises and distribute papers.

Shiv Sena legislator Sunil Prabhu asked how the opposition members were provided loudspeakers without the permission of the Chair.

Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal said he had not given permission for the use of loudspeakers (outside the House) and ordered security personnel to confiscate them.

Malik wondered why the Vidhan Bhavan marshals did not come to take away the opposition MLAs who had on Monday ''gheraoed'' presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber.

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said adequate security will be provided to Jadhav.

Earlier, Jadhav asked the Chair to direct Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab to request the opposition members to participate in the Assembly proceedings. ''The government is going to table a draft agriculture bill on Tuesday and the opposition's feedback is also necessary,'' Jadhav said.

Ministers Sunil Kedar and Dhananjay Munde demanded action against security officials who allowed the loudspeakers to be used in the Legislature premises. Senior Congress leader and former CM Prithivraj Chavan wondered why the equipment (loudpseakers) were not confiscated despite the Chair's directives. ''The 'parallel Vidhan Sabha' is being telecast live and this is an insult of this august House,'' Chavan said.

When presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav took the Speaker's chair, he ordered security officials to seize the loudspeakers and stop news channels from telecasting the 'parallel session' live.

Malik complained that despite the directives, news channels were telecasting the mock session live.

State Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said when they were in the opposition, they also held 'parallel session' as mark of protest. ''But, we never had the guts to use loudspeakers,'' he added.

