Uttarakhand ministers given charge of different districts

The 11 cabinet ministers of Uttarakhand were on Tuesday given charge of different districts to monitor their development.
Satpal Maharaj has been appointed as the minister in charge of Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts, Harak Singh Rawat of Tehri, Bansidhar Bhagat of Dehradun, Yashpal Arya of Nainital, Bishan Singh Chufal of Almora, Subodh Uniyal of Pauri, Arvind Pandey of Chamapavat and Pithoragarh, Ganesh Joshi of Uttarkashi, Dhan Singh Rawat of Haridwar, Rekha Arya of Bageshwar and Yatishwaranad the minister in charge of Udham Singh Nagar.
The order was issued by newly appointed Chief Secretary S S Sandhu. Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand, along with an 11-member cabinet, in Dehradun on Sunday.
