Discussions underway for expansion of Rajasthan cabinet: Ajay Maken

It means that discussions with all are being held. It is true that ministerial slots in the cabinet are empty and political appointments are to be made. It is our endeavour to hold discussion with all, he said after a meeting with party office-bearers here.Maken said discussions with the chief minister will also be held.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-07-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 21:06 IST
AICC general secretary incharge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken on Tuesday said discussions are underway for the cabinet expansion and other political appointments in Rajasthan.

The demands for political appointments and cabinet rejig gained momentum after reports of resentment in the camp led by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who along with 18 MLAs had rebelled against the leadership of CM Ashok Gehlot last year. When asked about the cabinet reshuffle and other political appointments in the state, Maken said, “The work is in progress. It means that discussions with all are being held.” “It is true that ministerial slots in the cabinet are empty and political appointments are to be made. District and block-level appointments in the party organisations would also take place. It is our endeavour to hold discussion with all,” he said after a meeting with party office-bearers here.

Maken said discussions with the chief minister will also be held. During the party meeting, Maken also reviewed the preparations for a campaign against inflation and the Union government starting Wednesday. He said Congress workers and members of all frontal organisations will take part in various activities under the campaign. Maken said pamphlets will be distributed by the Congress workers across the state to highlight discrimination of the Centre against the state government over Covid vaccination besides telling achievements of the state government. PTI SDA RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

