JD-U to be part of union cabinet expansion, says party leader

Ahead of the much-anticipated Union Cabinet reshuffle that is likely to take place in the next two days, Janata Dal-United's Bihar unit president Umesh Kushwah on Tuesday confirmed that the party will be included in the Union Cabinet. Asserting that only the Prime Minister has the right to decide who will get which portfolio, he said that who all will be made ministers and how many shall be inducted will be the decision of the party's national president RCP Singh.

"This is the Prime Minister's decision on who will be given what portfolio. The party's national president (RCP Singh) will take the final decision (on who will be made ministers). All I can say right now is that we (Janata Dal-United) are going to be included (in the proposed expansion of the Union Cabinet)," said Kushwah. He further said, "NDA is strong both in Bihar or Centre. Our government has worked together and will do so in the future as well."

Responding to a question on Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), senior leader Chirag Paswan's remarks that if Cabinet expansion happens and the JD-U is included in it, then it would mean a rift is coming in the Bihar unit of the party, he said, "They do not have anything to talk about. Their own house is on fire. Their own party is facing a rift. His statement is baseless. Our inclusion in the Union Cabinet will strengthen our party, there is no question of a rift." Agreeing with Kushwah's statement, JDU national president RCP Singh said, "Whatever our political leader has said is true. You will see (future developments) soon."

"Is there even any doubt?" said Singh when asked if everything regarding the reshuffle has been finalised. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he is unaware of any 'formula' being acquired by the JD-U ahead of the cabinet reshuffle, but said that the party's national president has the authorisation for carrying out discussions and do things accordingly.

"I have no knowledge about any formula but our party's national president has the authorisation for this. He is the authorised person. Whatever has to be done through discussions, it will be done accordingly," said the JD-U supremo and Bihar Chief Minister on Union Cabinet expansion. Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh visited the residence of the party's national president JP Nadda, ahead of the Union cabinet reshuffle.

Amid the speculation about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle, it is likely that four ministers could be inducted from Bihar, said sources. The sources told ANI that among the four likely to be included in the cabinet -- two are from Janata Dal (United), one from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) fraction group Pashupati Paras, and one from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sources further told ANI that the two leaders from JDU are likely to be Rajiv Ranjan alias 'Lalan' Singh JDU Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Munger, and RCP Singh JDU Rajya Sabha MP. Both the leaders are believed to be very close to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. BJP will accommodate former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi in the expected cabinet expansion.

ANI contacted Pashupati Paras over the phone but he refused to comment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)