Turkey releases pro-Kurdish former MP from jail after court ruling - Haberturk

A pro-Kurdish former lawmaker was released from jail on Tuesday, broadcaster Haberturk said, following Turkey's top court ruling that his rights were violated. Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a member of the Peoples' Democratic Party, had his parliamentary status removed in March and was jailed in April after a 2-1/2 year jail sentence for spreading terrorist propaganda became final.

The charges were related to a link he shared on Twitter to a news story that included comments by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). Gergerlioglu denies any wrongdoing. Last week, Turkey's top court ruled that Gergerlioglu's rights were violated by his detention on terrorism charges, opening the way for his release and restoration of his parliamentary status.

Advertisement

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)