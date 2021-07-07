Left Menu

Sivagiri Mutt former head Swami Prakashananda no more

PTI | Varkala | Updated: 07-07-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 11:55 IST
Sivagiri Mutt former head Swami Prakashananda no more
  • Country:
  • India

Varkala (Ker), Jul 7 PTI) Former chief of Sivagiri Mutt, Swami Prakashananda died of age-related ailments here, mutt sources said on Wednesday.

He was 99.

The spiritual scholar breathed his last at the Sree Narayana Mission Hospital here.

He had been the president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust for long.

The funeral is expected to take place this evening, sources added.

Sivagiri Mutt is a revered spiritual centre established here by the renowned 20th century saint- social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021