Meeting underway at PM Modi's residence ahead of Union Cabinet expansion at 6 pm

Ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion at 6 pm, a high-level meeting is underway Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital. Most senior National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders and Union Cabinet Ministers are present in the meeting. These leaders include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, BJP leaders Meenakshi Lekhi, Sarbananda Sonowal, Parshottam Rupala, Nisith Pramanik, Janata Dal (United) leader RCP Singh, and Lok Janshakti Party leader Pashupati Paras.

The reshuffle and expansion of the union council of ministers, the first in the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is likely to see record induction of members from OBC and SC communities. On Tuesday, sources had said Prime Minister Modi is all set "to induct record representation of OBCs and SCs in the new council of ministers".

They had said the council of ministers may see 15 to 20 members from SC and OBC communities "and members from non-dominant smaller communities are also likely to find a place in the cabinet."Representation of women and youth will also see an increase, the sources had added. Prime Minister Modi's new council of ministers will also see the representation of sub-regions of states with an idea to empower the smallest regions of the country, they said.The reshuffle will also lay emphasis on experience and education which means more professionals, PHDs, MBAs and postgraduates will find a place.

ANI has learnt that leaders with long administrative experience, who had run ministries and were legislators for long terms, are also being given preference in the new cabinet of Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

