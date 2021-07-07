Left Menu

Olympics-UK's Johnson "instinctively" against sporting bans

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 17:07 IST
Olympics-UK's Johnson "instinctively" against sporting bans
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was "instinctively" against sporting boycotts when asked whether he would support a boycott of the Winter Olympics in China next year over its human rights record.

Asked whether he would support a call for a diplomatic boycott, Johnson told parliament: "This country has led the world in condemning human rights abuses in Xinjiang and putting sanctions on those responsible ... I am instinctively, and always have been, against sporting boycotts."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021