Left Menu

Lithuania asks Turkey to help it identify migrants from Belarus

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Wednesday that he had asked his Turkish counterpart to help identify migrants coming into Lithuania from Belarus. "A large part of the people (coming into Lithuania from Belarus) arrive there from Turkey, on Turkish airlines.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 20:24 IST
Lithuania asks Turkey to help it identify migrants from Belarus

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Wednesday that he had asked his Turkish counterpart to help identify migrants coming into Lithuania from Belarus.

"A large part of the people (coming into Lithuania from Belarus) arrive there from Turkey, on Turkish airlines. We believe that Turkey knows their identities", he told reporters in Vilnius on Wednesday. "In cooperation with Turkey, we can easily determine their identities and demand they are accepted by the states they originate from."

Landsbergis said had summoned the head of Belarus's embassy on Wednesday to demand that Minsk end the flow of illegal migrants across their common border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021