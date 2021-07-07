Left Menu

Biden condemns 'horrific assassination' of Haitian president

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 20:41 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned the assassination of Haiti's president and said more information was needed on the overnight attack.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the attack on First Lady Martine Moïse of Haiti," Biden said in a statement. "We condemn this heinous act," he said, offering wishes for the first lady's recovery.

"The United States offers condolences to the people of Haiti, and we stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti." Moise was assassinated by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight, the Haitian government said on Wednesday, stirring fears of escalating turmoil in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

"We need a lot more information," Biden said as he left the White House for a trip to Illinois. "Very worrisome."

