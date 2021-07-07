France condemns assassination of Haiti president, urges calm
Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 20:46 IST
French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian on Wednesday condemned the "cowardly assassination" of Haitian President Jovenel Moise at his private residence and appealed for calm.
"All light must be cast on this crime that took place in a deteriorating political and security climate. I call on all actors in Haitian political life for calm and restraint," Le Drian said in a statement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haitian
- Jovenel Moise
- Le Drian
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haitian president shot dead at home overnight - PM
U.S. condemns 'heinous' assassination of Haitian leader, assessing attack
FACTBOX-Reactions to assassination of Haitian president - 'abhorrent', 'vile'
Official: Haitian President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home, first lady hospitalised amid political instability.
Airport in Haitian capital closed after president murdered - local reports