Delimitation Commission continues deliberations with parties, poll officials in J-K

The Delimitation Commission continued its deliberations with political parties and election officials on Wednesday as part of its exercise to redraw assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The commission members visited Pahalgam in Anantnag district where they interacted with political leaders from the south Kashmir region, the officials said.

Several delegations met the commission and reiterated the views of their respective parties which had met the panel members here on Tuesday.

Upon their return to the summer capital of the union territory, the commission members held a meeting with the district election officers of Kashmir, the officials said.

The commission -- led by Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai -- arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to interact with leaders of political parties and officials to gather ''first hand'' inputs on the conduct of the mega exercise to redraw constituencies and carve out new ones in the UT.

All major political parties have met the commission and submitted memoranda of suggestions and demands at to how to carry out the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, PDP and ANC decided not to be part of the exercise with Mehbooba's Mufti's party saying that there was a perception that the outcome of the process was preplanned.

The parties which met the Delimitation Commission included the National Conference, Congress, CPI(M), Apni Party and the People's Conference.

They urged the delegation to carry out the exercise in a free, fair and transparent manner so that the unity and integrity of Jammu and Kashmir is safeguarded.

While the majority of the parties suggested that population should be the main criteria for reorganisation of constituencies, the People's Conference and the CPI(M) demanded that the census figures of 2011 should be the benchmark for the exercise.

