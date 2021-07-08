Left Menu

Blinken speaks with Haiti's interim prime minister -U.S. State Department

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2021 05:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 05:00 IST
Blinken speaks with Haiti's interim prime minister -U.S. State Department
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Haiti's interim prime minister on Wednesday following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise and voiced commitment to work with the Haitian government for peace and security, the State Department said.

In the call with interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, Blinken "reiterated the United States’ continued commitment to work with the Government of Haiti in support of the Haitian people and democratic governance, peace, and security," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021