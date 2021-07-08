Blinken speaks with Haiti's interim prime minister -U.S. State Department
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Haiti's interim prime minister on Wednesday following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise and voiced commitment to work with the Haitian government for peace and security, the State Department said.
In the call with interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, Blinken "reiterated the United States’ continued commitment to work with the Government of Haiti in support of the Haitian people and democratic governance, peace, and security," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
