Prez condoles demise of former HP chief minister Virbhadra Singh

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the death of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, saying his political career was marked by his commitment to serve the people.Singh, 87, died in Shimla early Thursday after prolonged illness.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 10:02 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the death of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, saying his political career was marked by his commitment to serve the people.

Singh, 87, died in Shimla early Thursday after prolonged illness. “Sad to know that Shri Virbhadra Singh is no more. His political career spanning six decades in his roles as chief minister and parliamentarian was marked by his commitment to serve people of Himachal Pradesh. Condolences to family & followers,” Kovind tweeted.

