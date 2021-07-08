No 'clear facts' to show Malaysia PM has lost majority - attorney general

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his cabinet will continue to exercise their executive powers as there are no "clear facts" to show that the premier has lost his majority, the country's attorney general said on Thursday. His comments come after a key ally withdrew support for the ruling alliance.

"For now, the government does not have any clear facts to show that the prime minister no longer holds the confidence of the majority of members of parliament", Attorney General Idrus Harun said in a statement.

