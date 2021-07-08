Munjapara Mahendrabhai takes charge as MoS WCD Ministry
BJP leader Munjapara Mahendrabhai on Thursday took charge as Minister of State under the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
BJP leader Munjapara Mahendrabhai on Thursday took charge as Minister of State under the Ministry of Women and Child Development. "Took charge as Minister of State (MoS) of Women and Child Development today. Once again from the core of my heart, I extend my gratitude to Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji for entrusting me this responsibility. @MinistryWCD", Mahendrabhai tweeted.
Munjapara is a Lok Sabha MP from Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency, Gujarat. He has also been appointed the Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH. Before Munjapara, Debasree Chaudhuri was the Minister of State under the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
Currently, Smriti Zubin Irani is the Union Minister of Women and Child Development. As many as 43 leaders took oath in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.
Some of the key figures inducted into PM Modi's cabinet on Wednesday were Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal and Pashupati Kumar Paras. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
