Bhupender Yadav takes charge of Environment Ministry

Bhupender Yadav on Thursday assumed charge of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

Earlier, the minister took charge of the Labour Ministry. ''I am grateful to the prime minister. I have already taken charge as labour minister. Now I take charge as environment minister. I will put my best foot forward to fulfil the responsibility given to me by the PM and the confidence he has shown in me. I will meet all officials and will begin my work,” Yadav said. The 51-year-old Yadav, serving his second term as a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, was sworn in as Union Minister on Wednesday.

