Anurag Thakur assumes charge of I&B ministry, L Murugan takes over as MoS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:47 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@ianuragthakur)
Anurag Thakur took charge as the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after assuming charge, Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given him a huge responsibility and he will put in his best efforts to fulfil it.

He said reaching out to the masses through the Information and Broadcasting Ministry will be his main area of focus.

''Modiji has done fantastic work in the last seven years. My endeavour will be to meet his expectations, reach out to the maximum number of people and take the legacy of my predecessors forward,'' Thakur said.

After taking charge, he held a brief meeting with the senior officials of the ministry.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare was present in the meeting.

''In an interaction with senior officials of various media units and Prasar Bharati, Thakur said his endeavour will be to work with all the media heads as a team,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Later in the day, Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan took over as the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting in the presence of Thakur.

Speaking to reporters after assuming charge, Murugan thanked the prime minister for giving him the opportunity to serve as the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and said he will sincerely perform his duties.

He also thanked Modi for giving ''adequate representation'' to the people of Tamil Nadu in the Union Council of Ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

