Delhi BJP workers protest over poor water supply in some city areas

Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Thursday staged protests against the AAP government at different places across the city over alleged water crisis in the city.

At the main protest venue near the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters at Jhandewalan, partymen led by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta staged a sit-in alleging lack of water supply in some areas of the city.

Arvind Kejriwal has no right to remain the chief minister of Delhi if he cannot provide clean, drinking water to people of the city, Gupta said.

Some other party workers led by senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Vijay Goel, bathed a portrait of Kejriwal with dirty water at Ajmeri Gate Chowk, alleging supply of smelly water.

''There is an atmosphere of angst against Kejriwal over water supply issues. He should solve the problems faced by the people instead of keeping mum,'' Goel said.

Addressing the protesters near DJB headquarters, Gupta said, ''More than half of the colonies and settlements in the city are devoid of water supply. Arvind Kejriwal should answer why there is no water supply even as his government claimed pipelines were laid in 93 per cent colonies.'' Leading a protest near the chief minister's residence, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the AAP came to power promising round-the-clock water supply but people are craving for each drop of water.

