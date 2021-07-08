Jaishankar meets Russia’s Dy PM; discusses COVID-19, trade, investment

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and cooperation on vaccine supply and took stock of bilateral engagement in trade and investment, connectivity and energy.

Jaishankar, who is here on a three-day visit, had a "productive review of economic cooperation" with Borisov, also the co-chair of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission-TEC.

"Appreciate Russia's timely support during the second wave of the pandemic in India. As also our Sputnik V collaboration," the visiting minister said on Twitter.

"Took stock of engagement in trade & investment, connectivity, energy, transport and S&T (science and technology)," Jaishankar said in another tweet.

Jaishankar said that he looks forward to welcoming the Deputy Prime Minister in India for the Inter-Governmental Commission meeting at an early date.

