Nadda visits Kalyan Singh at Lucknow hospital

We pray to God that his health is restored as soon as possible and he should be active in social life again, Nadda said.The BJP president also praised the arrangements at the SGPGI and expressed satisfaction over the line of treatment.The hospital, in a bulletin issued on Thursday, said Kalyan Singh is improving and spoke to the staff attending to him.The director of the institute, Prof RK Dhiman, is regularly monitoring his treatment.Kalyan Singh was admitted to the ICU at the hospital on Sunday.Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 00:10 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday visited Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here to meet former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh, who is getting treatment at the hospital.

Nadda arrived at Lucknow on Thursday evening and was accompanied by BJP's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, a party spokesperson said.

Several ministers and BJP office-bearers, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh welcomed Nadda, who from the airport directly went to the hospital and enquired about Kalyan Singh's health.

In an informal chat with mediapersons, the BJP president later said that he has come as he wanted to know about the well-being of Kalyan Singh.

The prime minister was also worried about his health, Nadda said.

He said that after meeting Kalyan Singh, he felt that his (Kalyan Singh's) health was improving rapidly and he was much better in comparison to Wednesday.

In the conversation with doctors it was found that he is benefitting from the medicines, Nadda said. ''We all are confident that Kalyan Singh will get well soon. We pray to God that his health is restored as soon as possible and he should be active in social life again,'' Nadda said.

The BJP president also praised the arrangements at the SGPGI and expressed satisfaction over the line of treatment.

The hospital, in a bulletin issued on Thursday, said Kalyan Singh is improving and spoke to the staff attending to him.

The director of the institute, Prof RK Dhiman, is regularly monitoring his treatment.

Kalyan Singh was admitted to the ICU at the hospital on Sunday.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

