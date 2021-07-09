Left Menu

Giriraj Singh takes charge of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 00:43 IST
Senior BJP leader from Bihar Giriraj Singh on Thursday took charge as the new Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister.

Singh, who was earlier holding the charge of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry, has now been given a relatively more important portfolio.

He has succeeded Narendra Singh Tomar, who is already holding the charge of the Agriculture Ministry.

When asked that he has been given a relatively more important ministry, Singh downplayed it, saying that ''responsibility is a responsibility and one should fulfil his responsibility with full dedication and commitment''.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said he will work to fulfil Modi's dream of a self-reliant India by improving the lives of people living in rural areas of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

