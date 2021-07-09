Left Menu

Shahnawaz Hussain meets ailing former UP CM Kalyan Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Friday visited former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-07-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 12:18 IST
Shahnawaz Hussain meets ailing former UP CM Kalyan Singh
Shahnawaz Hussain meets former UP CM Kalyan Singh at Sanjay Gandhi PGI. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Friday visited former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow. Singh has been admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sanjay Gandhi PGI on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Kalyan Singh's grandson Sandeep Singh said, "He is better, recovering well. Rumours are rife." "PM Modi also called up to enquire about his health, I request people not to fall for rumours," he added.

In a tweet on Friday, the Prime Minister said people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Singh. "Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji. Yesterday @JPNadda Ji, CM @myogiadityanath Ji and others went to the hospital to meet him. I just spoke to his grandson and enquired about his health," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday paid a visit to Lucknow to see ailing former Uttar Pradesh chief minister. The BJP chief went straight to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI to see the veteran leader who was hospitalised last week following a heart attack and kidney-related problems. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021