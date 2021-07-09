Left Menu

Recent local elections reminds one of 'gross misuse of official machinery' during SP rule: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati on Friday said the elections for the district panchayat chairpersons and block heads in Uttar Pradesh were reminiscent of the gross misuse of official machinery, money power and violence during the Samajwadi Partys rule.Gross misuse of official machinery, money power and violence by the BJP during the election of district panchayat chairperson and now the block heads has brought back many such memories of SP rule.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 14:10 IST
BSP chief Mayawati (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said the elections for the district panchayat chairpersons and block heads in Uttar Pradesh were reminiscent of the ''gross misuse of official machinery, money power and violence during the Samajwadi Party's rule''.

''Gross misuse of official machinery, money power and violence by the BJP during the election of district panchayat chairperson and now the block heads has brought back many such memories of SP rule. That is why the BSP decided not to contest both these indirect elections,'' Mayawati said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

''Now, when the UP Assembly elections are near, the verbal opposition and aggression that the SP is showing against the BJP government is very deceiving and unbelievable because the SP regime was know for all these abuses of power for winning elections at all costs. People have not forgot anything,'' she said.

The former UP chief minister questioned why the SP remained silent on issues facing the poor and farmers Apart from these issues, she claimed the SP did not raise their voice against unemployment, injustices, atrocities and violence happening here on the Dalits, backward and Muslim community.

