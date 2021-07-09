Left Menu

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh joins micro-blogging site Koo

Amid war of words between Central government and Twitter, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has joined the micro-blogging site Koo.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 14:33 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh joins micro-blogging site Koo
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid war of words between Central government and Twitter, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has joined the micro-blogging site Koo. RSS will now be sharing all its big decisions and required information with people in their own language through Koo. @RSSOrg is the authorised account of the organisation.

This comes after Twitter had removed the blue verification badge from the personal accounts of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as well as a number of other leaders from the organisation last month. The list includes prominent Sangh leaders like Gopal Krishna, Arun Kumar, and former leaders Suresh Soni and Suresh B Joshi.

However, the blue tick was restored by the Twitter hours after removing it. Twitter also removed the blue badge from the account of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. However, it later restored the blue verification tick of Naidu's personal account. The last tweet from the handle was made on July 23, 2020.

The blue tick on Twitter handles is to let people know that the social media account is authentic. It said to receive the blue badge, the person's account must be authentic, notable, and active. On June 25, Twitter temporarily suspended former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's and Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor's account citing copyright violations, only to apologise and restore it later.

Several BJP leaders on Wednesday took to micro-blogging platform 'Koo' to congratulate the newly-appointed ministers in the new-look cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The list of leaders include Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021